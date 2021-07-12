His hands were tied so badly that the rope entered his skin. That binding couldn’t have been done by that lady alone, even if he was drugged”- cousin of late Super TV boss speaks

The cousin of Uwaifo Ataga, the deceased boss of Super TV, has given a graphic detail of how the body of Ataga was found after he was killed.

Late Ataga was found dead in a shortlet apartment in Lagos in June after he lodged there with his lady lover, 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu. The 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos had said during her parade by the police that she stabbed the TV boss three times after he tried having sex with her. She had claimed that they dated for over four months after she met him in a wild party. She said she stabbed him and left him in the pool of his own blood, abscinding with his ATM card which she used in withdrawing money from his account.

However, in a fresh interview with CrimeReporters, Chidinma said she did not kill the deceased and that she only walked into his murdered body after returning from where she had gone to purchase the hard drugs they were to take. Read here.

In an interview with…