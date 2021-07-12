”If the way they are going after Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho is applied to bandits, things would have been better for us in Kaduna”- Shehu Sani

A former senator representing Kaduna central, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that the Federal government is more interested in arresting secessionists instead of putting all the energy it has in going after bandits and kidnappers terrorizing Nigeria.

In an interview with Arise TV this morning, Sani said if the way ”they” are going after Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho is applied to bandits, things would have been better for residents of Kaduna and in the North.