Italy win Euro 2020 after beating England 3-2 on penalties (photos/video)

Italy have been crowned champions of the 2020 European Championship after defeating England 3-2 in penalties on Sunday night, July 11.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, while substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert from the spot for England. Meanwhile, even Andrea Belotti and Jorginho missed their penalties for Italy.

Earlier, England’s Luke Shaw scored a beautiful volley inside 2 minutes to give England a 1-0 lead at half-time. Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci leveled with a close-range finish as the match went into extra time.

They both toiled but no one could break through and the match went farther into penalties

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s goalkeeper, pushed aside the final attempt by the England teenager Buyako Saka to clinch the victory, after Rashford had missed his own penalty, setting off a wild celebration from Italy’s tell and fans while English players broke down…