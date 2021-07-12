Lagos ICT Business Park in Katangowa Kicks off with Alternative Financing

“The administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is determined to successfully accomplish the Computer Village relocation to a more conducive and business-friendly environment. This would help to address the environmental challenges created by the market in Ikeja.”

These are the words of the Honorable Commissioner of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, when he was speaking on the partnership between the state government and Bridgeways Global Projects Limited on the development of the Lagos ICT Business Park in Katangowa, with the Coalition of Associations in Computer Village (CACOVI) as the major beneficiaries funded by Sterling Alternative Finance.

The Lagos ICT Business Park, Katangowa is the first of its kind in Africa and will elevate the status of Lagos as a global technology location. It is far beyond providing real estate for the development of another ‘computer village.’ The ICT Business Park will provide the…