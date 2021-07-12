Lanre Gentry puts differences aside to celebrate Mercy Aigbe’s daughter on her 20th birthday

Asiwaju Lanre Gentry took to Instagram to celebrate his former stepdaughter despite getting into an online war of words with her mother barely a month ago.

Recall that Lanre Gentry and his ex-wife, Mercy Aigbe, dragged each other mercilessly over Mercy’s Father’s Day post.

Lanre went as far as accusing Mercy of engaging in “prostitution acts” (read here) and said she’s not from a good background (read here). Mercy hit back, calling Lanre the most useless and irresponsible father (read here).

However, Lanre put that aside to celebrate Mercy’s daughter, Michelle, who turns 20 today.

In the caption, he told Michelle that she’s still a part of him.