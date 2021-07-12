Messi videocalls his wife to celebrate Argentina’s Copa America win





Lionel Messi ended his wait for an international trophy after Argentina defeated Brazil 1 – 0 at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro to win the 2021 Copa América on Sunday morning. Shortly after the game, the superstar footballer shared the special moment with his loved ones. He picked up his phone and FaceTime his family including his wife to celebrate with them.







Source: Linda Ikeji