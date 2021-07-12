Over 2,300 people kidnapped in Nigeria and N10b demanded in last 6 months

The Monday July 12 report by geopolitical intelligence platform, SBM Intelligence says not only was this large number of people kidnapped within such a short frame but N10b was demanded as ransom, although the amount paid is unclear.

The report said these abductions were conducted in a total of 281 separate incidents across the entire country.

“237 people lost their lives in these kidnap attempts,” the report read.

February was the worst month as 605 people were kidnapped, followed by 534 in March, and 355 in May.

The highest number of victims were kidnapped in Niger State with a total of 643, followed by Zamfara with 519, and Kaduna with 360.

The figure for Kaduna is higher, as the state government announced in April that 949 people were kidnapped between January and March alone.

SBM also reported that it’s data was collated from media reports of selected organizations, and Nigeria Security Tracker.