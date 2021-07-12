Police arrest 8 suspected members of Black Axe Confraternity cult group in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested eight suspected members of the Black Axe Confraternity cult group in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Acting spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a astatement on Sunday, July 11, said a 25-year-old female identified as Hope Agbogidi, was among the suspected cultists arrested.

“On the 7/7/2021 at about 1400hrs, in line with Commissioner of police directives on cult activities, bearing in mind that 7th July of every year is the day singled out by Aiye contratanity cult group to mark their day and also bring out their ugly faces thereby causing mayhem in the society,” he stated.

“The Commissioner of Police in his usual proactive ways, directed that all DPOs be on the lookout and ensure that all their nefarious activities must be checkmated. The DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T.Y Mahmud led men of the Divisional Rapid Respond Squad on visibility patrol, while on patrol, they intercepted…