Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s biological father (video)

Anger has trailed the death of a man who slumped allegedly after reading the result of a DNA test conducted on his son.

According to supposed friends of the deceased who gave their opinions online, the abroad-based man chanced upon his wife with another man on Snapchat, so he returned to Nigeria and conducted a paternity test on his son, only to get an unfavourable result.

As usual, the report has led to a debate about paternity tests online. Opinions are divided as social media users take sides.

Below is a video narrating what transpired and comments from social media users.