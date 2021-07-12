Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he’s not his son’s biological father (video)

By
Headliners
-
4


Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Anger has trailed the death of a man who slumped allegedly after reading the result of a DNA test conducted on his son.

 

According to supposed friends of the deceased who gave their opinions online, the abroad-based man chanced upon his wife with another man on Snapchat, so he returned to Nigeria and conducted a paternity test on his son, only to get an unfavourable result.

 

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

 

As usual, the report has led to a debate about paternity tests online. Opinions are divided as social media users take sides.

 

Below is a video narrating what transpired and comments from social media users.

 

 

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he

Reactions as man slumps and die after DNA test allegedly showed he





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR