VP Osinbajo unveils team Nigeria’s official outfit to Tokyo Olympics, sends forth athletes (photos)





Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has sent forth Nigeria’s Olympic delegation to Tokyo, Japan, charging Nigerians to pray and support the contingent.

The send forth ceremony for Team Nigeria to the Olympic Games held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, July 12, 2021, and Osinbajo charged the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to remember that they are standing “on the shoulders of giants” as they prepare to depart Nigeria.

Recalling the exploits of past Nigerian teams to previous Olympics, Osinbajo said “you will also carry with you the encouragement of the great exploits of Nigerian Olympians before you.”

Osinbajo reminded the team of “such legends as Chioma Ajunwa who won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics for the long jump and became the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in a field event.