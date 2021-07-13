16 suspected cultists arrested during 7/7 celebration in Niger State

The Niger State Police Command has arrested sixteen suspected cultists in Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, July 13, said the suspected members of Black Axe cult group were arrested at Gwaranyo lodge, state low cost area of Lapai while conducting their annual 7/7 celebration.

“On 07/07/2021 at about 2100hrs, acting on a credible intelligence, police operatives attached to Lapai Division arrested the following suspects, Joseph Biyama, 22, Adewale Sunday, 28, Ahmed Ahmed, 23, Victor Dada, 23, Kazeem Yahaya, 26, Emmanuel Ogbadu, 24, and Shittu Babatunde, 23, all students.”

Others are Mikailu Yahaya, 21, Abdullahi Mohammed,26, Shekwolo Lamech, 23, Damilola Idris, 20, Taiwo Hussaini, 25, Haruna Lanre, 24, Saheed Saheed, 28, all graduates. John Simeon, 23, Agbonika Ojoma, 24, both are non-students but of IBB University Lapai.

The statement says “they were…