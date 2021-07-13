Chelsea billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich ‘releases funds for the club to sign Erling Haaland for £150m

Roman Abramovich has reportedly handed Chelsea the funds to go and get Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland this summer for £150million.

The 20-year-old Norwegian, who scored 41 goals in 41 matches last season for the German side, would follow England international Jadon Sancho, who is joining Manchester United for £73million.

According to BILD, Abramovich has released the money for Chelsea to sign Haaland this summer but will need to offload some attacking stars in order to get the deal over the line.

The report claims attacking trio Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, and Hakim Ziyech are just some of the players that face the chop at Stamford Bridge should the west Londoners steal a march in the race for Haaland.

Hudson-Odoi, who nearly left the club to join Bayern Munich in 2020, started just seven Premier League matches after Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel took over following Frank Lampard’s sacking in January.

The 23-year-old striker was left out of…