Delta variant of COVID19 kills two in Oyo

The Delta variant of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed the lives of two persons in Oyo State.

The state Incident Manager and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr. Olabode Ladipo, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday, July 12. He said one person is also isolated and receiving medical attention at one of the state isolation facilities while contact tracing has started.

On how the virus must have entered the state, Ladipo said this might have happened through the movement of people travelling around the world.

“Contact tracing is ongoing. Two of the cases are deceased but contact tracing is ongoing. As it is, one of contact is currently in isolation in the state facility but let me assure you that every form of effort is being proved to ensure that all the contact of everyone that we have received so far in the last two, three weeks are followed up and anyone of them that is positive, we will ensure that isolation is given.” he said

