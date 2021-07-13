Exciting gifts worth 4,000,000 Naira to be won by customers

Infinix Mobility has tagged this month as ‘Infinix Brand Month’ with a lineup of interesting activities, and of course, prizes to be won. You can be a part of the lucky winners when you walk into a shop and purchase any of the listed products; ZERO 8, NOTE 10 SERIES, HOT 10 & HOT 10T series.

Here’s how to be a winner:

After the purchase of any of these Infinix devices ( ZERO 8, NOTE 10 SERIES, HOT 10 & HOT 10T series); Walk up to the Infinix Lucky Deep BOX Take a picture and post on social media using the hashtag #MyLuckyDayWithInfinix Deep your hand inside the Lucky Deep Box to bring out a paper Open it, what you see is what you WIN!

You get to scratch and win instant gifts like Electric Kettle, Jalamia, Airtime, and other Infinix branded items after your purchase.

Also, every 2 weeks, an online raffle draw will be conducted at the Infinx Studio to reward customers who purchase any Infinix Device. Celebrities will be featured on the live raffle draws and there…