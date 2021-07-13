Ghana First Lady rejects salary and offers to refund allowances received from 2017 till date

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has offered to refund all the allowances she has received since the president assumed office in 2017.

She also said that she would not accept a salary that was recently approved by the country’s parliament. She added that she did not request to be paid and had only received that which existed and attached to her status, albeit informally.

Her decision came following a public outcry over salaries.

Last week, Ghanaians expressed outrage at the decision by MPs to approve salaries for the wives of the president and vice-president for the supportive role they play.

They were set to receive about $3,500 a month, the same amount as cabinet ministers following a 2019 recommendation by a parliamentary committee.

Ghanaians questioned the capacity in which such an allocation would be made to the said spouses.

The First Lady then responded on Monday, July 12, describing some of the reactions from Ghanaians as distasteful and…