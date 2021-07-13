Governor Sanwo-Olu arrests machete-wielding criminals in Ojota

The war against criminality in Lagos State has gone a notch higher as the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally arrested a gang of suspected criminals, which specialises in harassing motorists and road users in traffic.

The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo Monday morning, July 12, while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.

Help however came for the motorist as Governor Sanwo-Olu’s convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three machete-wielding criminals who were at the time, trying to forcefully drag him out of his vehicle.

The security personnel attached to the Governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the dangerous weapons from them and arrested the three of them.

It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu while handing over security equipment purchased by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for the use of Lagos Police…