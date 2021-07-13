Kidnappers release Emir of Kajuru, hold on to his granddaughter and others

The kidnapped Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, has been released by his abductors one day after he was abducted.

The 85-year-old second-class emir was released at about 5 pm after spending a night in the custody of the bandits. Although the abductors had demanded a N200 million ransom, it is unclear if any money was paid for his release.

Meanwhile. his granddaughter and 11 other family members who were abducted along with him on Sunday are yet to be released by the bandits. The Emir was attacked at his palace in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, in the early hours of Sunday.