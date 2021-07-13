Osasu Igbinedion visits Emir of Kano, Governor of Zamfara State, Speaker House of Representatives in build up to TOS Symposium V

CEO of TOS TV NETWORK, Chief Osasu Igbinedion, is pulling the heavy weights together as usual in preparation for the 5th edition of The Osasu Show Symposium. For the past four years, the symposium has brought together stakeholders from the public and private sector who gather to discuss directly with the electorate on pressing national issues.

The theme of this year’s symposium is ‘State of the Nation: the People’s Constitution’. The registration portal is officially open for registration and from the successes of the previous editions and Osasu’s recent visits to dignitaries across the nation, this edition is expected to be the most engaging one yet.

You can sign up here to be a part of it: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/the-osasu-show- symposium-2021-tickets- 162423584313