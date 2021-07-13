Over 30 killed, coffins, live pigs, pig carcasses and more looted as chaos continues in South Africa over former President, Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment (video)

The chaos in South Africa over the imprisonment of former President has entered its 5th day and over 30 persons have died as a result.

Protesters clashed with security forces in several areas of South Africa and looters ransacked shopping malls on Tuesday, July 13.

The death toll has risen to more than 30. Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electrical appliances, liquor and clothing from retail centres, KwaZulu-Natal province premier Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning.

“Yesterday’s events brought a lot of sadness. The number of people who have died in KwaZulu-Natal alone stands at 26. Many of them died from being trampled on during a stampede while people were looting items,” said Zikalala.

Most stores have been damaged and completely looted. The looters even made away with coffins, live pigs, pig carcasses, and just about anything they could lay hands on.

See video below.