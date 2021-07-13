Pregnant Vera Sidika shares photos from her all-white gender reveal party. 

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika and her musician boyfriend, Brown Mauzo are expecting a baby girl.

The couple recently held an all-white gender reveal party, where they revealed the gender of the child. The glamorous event was attended by their friends and family.

In one post, the proud mother-to-be wrote: “Letter to my Unborn Daughter. I believe that God sent you into my life to give me something to fight for, to show me there is love in this world, to give me hope and bring me joy, all the proof in God I need is in you. You will always be the miracle that makes my life complete.”

