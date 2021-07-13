Spanx founder advises single women on what to look out for in a man based on her dating experience when she was single

American businesswoman, Sara Blakely has advised single women on what to look out for in a man based on her dating experience when she was single.

The 50-year-old founder of Spanx said she spent almost 2 decades of her life dating all the wrong guys, so no one knows what it’s like better than she does.

She added that she always longed to be married but also knew she didn’t want to be reliant on a man and wanted to stand on her own two feet before she got married.

Hence, she stopped dating all the wrong guys and chose to wait for the man who wasn’t intimidated by her succes, rather celebrated it.

She added that when she met her husband and got married at 37, he liked all the parts of her, especially her independence. She was already a successful businesswoman at the time.

She went on to advice women to know the difference between men who want them and the man who truly deserves them.

She wrote: