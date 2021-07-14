Actor, Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi, expecting baby number 2 (photo)

Actor, Etim Effiong and his wife, Toyosi, a media practitioner, are expecting their second baby.

Toyosi shared the good news on her Instagram page this evening. Posting this photo of herself and her hubby cradling her baby bump, she wrote;

”GOD is good and kind to us. Baby 2 is enroute but what is good news without a long testimony?

Part I

In 2012 I had a ruptured ovarian cyst and underwent my first emergency surgery ever. I was scared. I felt palpably, the spirit of fear around me, taunting, prodding and tormenting me and as I was wheeled through the corridors of the old but sturdy hospital in V/I, I kept asking the nurse if I was going to die. I’ll never forget the look of uncertainty on her face; she couldn’t look me in the eye and she wouldn’t give me a straight answer. I concluded that being chatty would reduce my chances of dying so when the surgery started, I talked and talked and talked until the surgeon asked the anesthesian to put me to sleep. I had clearly overdone it…