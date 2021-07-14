Four women arrested for selling donkey meat to unsuspecting buyers in Edo (photos)

Four women have been arrested in Edo state for selling donkey meat otherwise known as Jaki to unsuspecting buyers at the New Benin Market.

The women were arrested by a team led by the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, today July 14.

Addressing newsmen after their arrest, Aikhuomobhogbe said;

“This is an issue of food safety. In Edo state, donkey meat is not approved as one of the meats that we consume but our people still indulge in it. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that we eradicate its consumption in Edo State.

We will continue to ensure that we pursue those involved in the business so that we will bring them to justice because it is not right for us to provide food that is not healthy for our people.”