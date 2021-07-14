”I promise you your fam will be safe and good”- 2Face Idibia pays tribute to his colleague and close friend Sound Sultan

Singer, 2Face Idibia has reacted to the demise of his colleague and close friend, Sound Sultan, who died after a battle with Angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma on Sunday, July 11.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, 2face expressed his sadness over the death of Sound Sultan who he described as his friend and brother. He promised to ensure that the family of the late singer will be ”safe and good”.