Police uncover baby factory in Lagos

A 60-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly running a baby factory in Isolo area of Lagos state.
Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu who made the announcement on Wednesday July 14 during a parade of suspects at the Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, said Augustina Onyenwe was arrested on July 1 at Lawson Road, Isolo, where she allegedly operated a baby factory.
Two pregnant women were reportedly rescued following the arrest which came from a tip-off. It was alleged that Mrs Onyenwe keeps young pregnant ladies at the location till they are put to bed.
Odumosu said;
“A police team acted on the information, raced to the address, and rescued two heavily pregnant girls. The suspect has made a confessional statement to that effect.
“The victims, ladies of ages 32 and 20 respectively, have been kept in protective custody while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible.”
Source: Linda Ikeji