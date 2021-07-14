Police uncover baby factory in Lagos

A 60-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly running a baby factory in Isolo area of Lagos state.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu who made the announcement on Wednesday July 14 during a parade of suspects at the Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, said Augustina Onyenwe was arrested on July 1 at Lawson Road, Isolo, where she allegedly operated a baby factory.

Two pregnant women were reportedly rescued following the arrest which came from a tip-off. It was alleged that Mrs Onyenwe keeps young pregnant ladies at the location till they are put to bed.

Odumosu said;