Reality star, Bill Hutchinson pleads not guilty to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his home

Texas hotel developer and reality TV star, Bill Hutchinson has denied charges of raping a 16-year-old unconscious girl in his California home.



Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez. He also owns Texas-based Dunhill Partners, a commercial real estate company that develops, leases or manages shopping centers and other properties nationwide.

Prosecutors accused Hutchinson of taking two 16-year-old girls on several trips this year to his vacation home in Laguna Beach and giving alcohol to one girl in April before raping the unconscious teen. He is accused of sexual battery of the second teen in May.

The girl said Hutchinson gave her alcohol and marijuana and that she fell asleep on his couch in Highland Park, a Dallas suburb. She said that she woke up to find him sexually assaulting her.

The alleged victim also said Hutchinson gave alcohol and marijuana to other…