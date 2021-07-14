Senate approves 20-year jail term for persons caught snatching ballot materials

The Nigerian Senate has prescribed a 20-year jail term for anyone caught snatching ballot materials during elections. The lawmakers gave the approval for such punishment while passing the bill establishing the Electoral Offences Commission.

The function of the commission includes investigating electoral offenses, prosecution of electoral offenders, and maintaining records of all persons investigated and prosecuted.

Amongst the prescribed punishments for any offender include

–Five years jail term or N10m fine for party officials who engage in electoral fraud

The senate in Clause 12 of the bill approved at least five years imprisonment or a fine of at least N10 million naira or both, for any officer or executives of any association or political party that engages in electoral fraud that contravenes the provisions of clauses 221, 225(1)(2)(3) and (4) and 227 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

–Ten years jail term for selling voter’s card

The senate also approved…