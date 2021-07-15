FG approves unit to regulate and monetize posting of police officers as escorts and guards

The formation of the Special Police Services which will formalise the deployment of police officers as escorts to VIPs and as guards to big corporations have been approved by the federal government.
Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity who made the announcement, said the approval which was given at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday July 15, was in the interest of transparency and accountability.
The statement read;
“The minister of police affairs also had an important scheme which was approved at federal executive council meeting.
“It is the deployment of what they call Special Police Services. And this is about a new system that will formalise what has existed with us all the time.
“You know police provide escort and guard for big corporations, banks, and so on. Now, in the interest of transparency and accountability, the government is formalising this relationship. And there will be an introduction of…
Source: Linda Ikeji