Nicolas Cage pictured with fifth wife, 26, as they make red carpet debut

Actor Nicholas Cage and his new wife made their red carpet debut at the Premiere of his new film, Pig, at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles.

26-year-old Riko Shibata is 57-year-old Nicolas Cage’s 5th wife. They got married few months ago and were all smiles as they made their red carpet debut on Tuesday, July 13.

Cage married his fifth wife during a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” on February 16.

“It’s true, and we are very happy,” he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

The couple met more than a year ago in Shiga, Japan.

The Academy Award winner was previously married to Patricia Arquette, 53, Lisa Marie Presley, 53, Erika Koike, 38, and Alice Kim, 37, with whom he shares 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola. He also shares son Weston Coppola, 30, with ex-girlfriend and Snake Eyes costar Christina Fulton, 54, and they have four grandchildren through Weston.