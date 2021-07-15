PDP Governors are defecting to APC to avoid prosecution – Benue Governor Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom haOrtoms alleged that governors of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) defecting to the All Progressives Congress(APC) are doing so to avoid prosecution from the Federal Government after mismanaging public trust and resources.

On why PDP governors are defecting to APC, Ortom told Sunnewsonline;

“You know in politics as defined by one of our greatest philosophers in our time, that politics is a game of interest; no permanent enemy, no permanent friend. People are free to defect to any political party for whatever reason that they find expedient.”

” I was in PDP when things did not go down well with me, I defected to APC and I won election in 2015 and several other people were carried on my back as a result of my defecting to APC and they won.”

“In 2017, when things did not go well and I was defending my people and some people felt that I should not defend my own people, I defected back to PDP and also won election. So I have no issue with those…