Politicians are putting us under pressure to divulge classified information

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has raised an alarm of being placed under pressure by politicians and senior government officials to reveal classified information.

Chief Media Analyst of the unit, Ahmed Dikko in a statement made available to newsmen, stated that laws and standards of Nigeria only permit the unit to share information with enforcement, regulatory, Defence and Security and corresponding agencies in over 170 countries.

Alleging that there are attempts to introduce politics, illegal pressure on and inordinate requests for information from the NFIU, Dikko stated that there is need for them to appropriately enlighten all calibre of officers in this category to know that Intelligence Institutions of government are generally apolitical.

The statement read;