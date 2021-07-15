You are still forming if you cannot eat chicken the way my wife did in this picture while dating

Internationally acclaimed Nigerian Preacher and Motivational speaker based in New Zealand, Dr. Samuel Ekundayo, shared a throwback photo of his wife devouring a piece of chicken in his presence when they were still dating.

According to Dr Ekundayo, who is popularly called “The Purpose Preacher”, couples in relationships who don’t eat chicken the way his wife did are still ‘forming’.

“If you’re in a relationship and you cannot eat your chicken the way my wife is eating it in this picture, in the presence of her then fiancé (me), just know that you both are still “forming”. This is one litmus test to know if you both are real or pretending. See somebody’s long neck. Someone guess the year#RealRelationships#ThrowbackThursday”