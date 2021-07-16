Darts legend Andy Fordham dies at 59, months after revealing he was ‘terrified’ of death

Darts legend, Andy Fordham has passed away at the age of 59, months after admitting that he was ‘terrified’ of death after suffering health issues in recent years.

Fordham faced health problems during his life and once weighed 31 stone, revealing that he would drink 25 bottles of lager a day.

He contracted coronavirus in January this year and revealed to The Sun that doctors warned him that the disease could hit him ‘very quickly’.

‘This is the scariest thing I’ve ever had to face in my life,’ he said.

‘My biggest fear is waking up one morning, not being able to breathe and being placed in the back of the ambulance – then not seeing my wife and children again.’

Known as The Viking, died on Thursday afternoon, July 15, with his wife, Jenny, by his side.

At the peak of his career, the Viking was crowned world champion in 2004 after defeating Mervyn King at the BDO World Championship.

