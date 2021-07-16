Guests throw bundles of money at each other at Obi Cubana’s country home in Oba (video)

Guests were filmed throwing bundles of money at each other ahead of the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra State.

The mother of Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obi Iyiegbu, will be laid to rest today, July 16.

Affluent friends of the businessman came through, with many donating cows, goats and rams. As of the last count, the cows donated are said to have reached 346.

Guests began arriving days earlier for the burial which holds today and they have been sharing videos of themselves wining and dining in Oba.

A new video shows some of the guests throwing bundles of money at each other while others watched and hailed them.

