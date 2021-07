I have a friend who is from Imo, he said Anambra people no go o, they’re too desperate, if you go Anambra na soso umcompleted house you go dey see. My conclusion all those people picking money they did not work for have inadvertently exchanged their Destiny with rock and given it to this guy. This one pass show of wealth, i think his mum’s death and this burial is all subterfuge, distraction. The main trick her is money ritual. Fullstop.

Like this! 0 Dislike this! 0 Reply