Passengers rescued as boat capsizes in Lagos

Five passengers have been rescued in Lagos, after a boat they boarded capsized.
The boat which left the Five Cowries terminal in Ikoyi area of the state en route Badagry on Friday July 16, developed a technical fault five minutes after if left the terminal. The passengers were rescued and brought back to the terminal safely.
An official of the Lagos Ferry Services Company (LAGFERRY) who confirmed the incident, blamed it on high tide of water which tampered with the technical part of the boat.
The official said;
“No Cause for Alarm! The boat was going to Badagry, but unfortunately stopped five minutes after casting out of Five Cowries Terminal.
“All passengers have been successfully rescued, while the boat moved to safer harbour till the heavy rain stopped and will be taken to dry dock for technical assessment. We appreciate your genuine concerns.”
