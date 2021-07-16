Police kill notorious bandit leader in Katsina, rescue kidnapped 80-year-old woman

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have killed the leader of a notorious bandit syndicate identified as Abdullahi Ummi and rescued a kidnapped octogenarian in Jigawa state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday, July 15, said the bandit leader kidnapped 80-year-old Hajiya Hassana Zubairu of Sandamu local Government of Katsina State, and demanded N500 million ransom from her children.

“Today 15/07/2021 at about 13:30hrs, based on credible intelligence, a combine team of police detectives, led by O/C Anti Kidnapping, busted and raided kidnappers hideout at Gallu hamlet, Yankwashi LGA of Jigawa state, engaged the bandits into a gun duel, killed the gang leader of the syndicate one Abdullahi Banmi, ‘M’, aged 50yrs, arrested two suspected members of the syndicate – one (1) Nana Ado, ‘F’, aged 35yrs and (2) Ibrahim Idi, ‘M’, aged 22yrs, and rescued a kidnap victim, one Hajiya Hassana…