Senate passes Electoral Bill, votes for NCC and NASS to determine use of electronic transmission

The Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill was passed on Thursday July 15, following a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Though the Committee had in its report recommended in Section 52(3) that, INEC “may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable”, an amendment sought by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) was approved by the senate.

Abdullahi’s amendment was that “INEC may consider electronic collation of results provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secured by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and approved by the National Assembly.”

After Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) seconded the amendment, Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled in favour of the amendment after a voice vote.

This resulted in a rowdy session, which lasted for several minutes. Effort to restore the earlier provision in the contentious clause by…