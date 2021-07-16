Soldiers killed, many abducted as bandits attack Sokoto village

Two soldiers were killed and seven others injured when bandits attacked Unguwar Lalle village in Sabon Birni council area of Sokoto State.

The bandits burnt down two patrol vehicles belonging to the police and army and were said to have also kidnapped many residents.

It was gathered that the armed bandits attacked the village around 2 pm on Wednesday, July 14.

“They came on 100 motorcycles; each motorcycle was carrying three well-armed bandits. They came from Tilibale axis and opened fire on the soldiers that were manning a checkpoint along Sokoto-Sabon Birni road. The soldiers also responded but they were overpowered,” a source told Daily Trust.

“Three operational vehicles reportedly left Sabon Birni town with re-enforcement but were ambushed along the way and two soldiers were shot dead while seven others sustained various degree of injuries. As I am talking to you, the whole Unguwar Lalle and environs are deserted for fear of another attack,” he added.

The…