Unknown gunmen kill Army Major General along Lokoja-Abuja road

Armed bandits have killed Major General Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army.

A statement released by the Nigerian Army this morning says Ahmed was murdered along the Lokoja-Abuja road on Thursday, July 15. Family sources say he was returning from Okene when the gunmen opened fire on his car.

A statement released by Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, says the deceased will be buried according to Islamic rites today July 16. It reads;