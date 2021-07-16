Unknown gunmen kill Army Major General along Lokoja-Abuja road

Armed bandits have killed Major General Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army.
A statement released by the Nigerian Army this morning says Ahmed was murdered along the Lokoja-Abuja road on Thursday, July 15. Family sources say he was returning from Okene when the gunmen opened fire on his car.
A statement released by Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, says the deceased will be buried according to Islamic rites today July 16. It reads;
”With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.
The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.
A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the…
Source: Linda Ikeji