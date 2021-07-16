Watch Star-studded Series, Tough Love, on Star Times and win Refrigerators, TV Sets, Cash Weekly

This week’s winners have emerged in the watch and win reward for the Tough Love drama series on StarTimes.

The star-studded Nollywood series airs on Premium Box Office TV (PBO TV), a Nollywood channel on StarTimes dedicated to blockbuster movies.

The series airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. To make the viewing experience more relishing, PBO TV is gifting fans, who watch each episode, TV sets, refrigerators, recharge cards and more weekly.

The series, directed by Billion Obi, features an exciting mix of Nollywood legends and new stars, from Nkem Owoh and Sola Sobowale to Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja and Sophie Alakija.

PBO TV is on basic bouquet (StarTimes antenna users) on channel 17 at N1700 monthly and smart bouquet channel 184 (StarTimes dish users) at N2200 monthly.

