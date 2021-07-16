Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19

American rapper Cameron Jibril Thomaz a.k.a Wiz Khalifa tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old rapper who is showing no symptom, took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted;

“Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while. “While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project.”

Wiz Khalifa didn’t say if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only a month after Governor Gavin Newsom declared the state reopened after the 2020 stay-at-home order, infections are rising again in California with more contagious Delta variants.

Los Angeles County announced on Thursday July 15, that it will once again be required to wear face masks in indoor public facilities such as stores, grocery stores, restaurants and workplaces, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the county’s Public Health Service, the order came into effect on Saturday…