Yemi Alade becomes Lush Hair Brand Ambassador

“Together we will create MAGIC” was the unveiling message during the official signing of YEMI EBERECHI ALADE, the Award-winning Nigerian Afro Pop/ R & B artiste/ entertainer in Africa as a brand Ambassador to LUSH HAIR, the proudly Nigerian hair extension brand which has successfully wormed its way into the hearts of Nigerians since its introduction.

As a brand which constantly engages its teeming followers online, released a mystery silhouette picture on Instagram a couple of days before the unveiling asking fans to guess who their first-ever brand ambassador could be, in no time this stunt generated lots of guesses.

It is no doubt that Yemi who is equally referred to as Mama Africa is a serial fashionista, her love for African inspired hairstyles and fashion in general is second to none as she flaunts this beautiful side of het at every opportunity she gets, which has earned her loads of local and global recognition.

L-R; CEO, Effyzzie Music Ltd, Mr. Taiye Aliyu; Lush…