62 year old Lagos woman reveals eyes treatment remedy that reverses glaucoma, cataracts and improves vision without surgery or eyedrops

This is a sponsored post…

Glaucoma. Cataracts. Blurry vision. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Myopia. If not detected and treated early, these are vision problems in the elderly that could lead to partial or complete vision loss.

I understand how it feels because I was once in your shoes. My name is Mrs. Rita, and for several years, I used to battle eye problems that made me had blurry, unclear and poor vision.

After trying several eye drops and glasses for over 3 years, I noticed that instead of improving, my eye condition had worsened.

After an eye exam, I was diagnosed with glaucoma in the right eye.

You see, when patients are diagnosed with glaucoma, one of the most common treatment options is a prescription eye drop medication that lowers eye pressure, which prevents damage to the optic nerve and helps to preserve vision.

Several types of drugs lower pressure.

The choice depends on a lot of factors, including the type of glaucoma, its severity, the pressure goals…