Bandits go on rampage in Zamfara after their leader’s father was arrested

Villagers and travellers in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara state were reportedly abducted by bandits on a rampage on Friday July 16.

The attacks were carried out two weeks after the arrest of notorious bandit leader, Turji’s father in Kano, with his whereabout still unknown.

Daily Trust reported that about 150 persons have been taken hostage by the group in the last 24 hours by the bandits who also sacked Kurya, Keta, Kware, Badarawa, Marisuwa, Maberaya villages.

It was further learnt that the bandits’ leader vowed that if his father would be stopped from performing the upcoming Sallah at home, he would also ensure that many other people spend the period without their families.

A source who was at the meeting told the publication that Turji had sent a warning to “friendly villages” to vacate. The source said;