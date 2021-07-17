Emma Ugolee extols the good qualities of late singer, Sound Sultan, to give an idea of the kind of man he was

Media personality, Emma Ugolee, has written a concise piece about Sound Sultan to give an insight into the kind of man he was.

Emma listed 6 qualities that the late singer, who was his very good friend, possessed.

He said Sound Sultan “was the closest to perfection there was.”

He added that the late singer was humble and lived a quiet life, despite knowing every A list person.

He also pointed out Sound Sultan’s love for God and how he prayed 5 times every day.

Read what he wrote below.