FG claims Sunday Igboho is trying to get new passport to escape from Nigeria

The federal government has said that Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, is trying to obtain a new passport to escape from Nigeria after being placed on the stop-list in order to facilitate his arrest.

The FG said this in a letter dated July 9 and signed by A.B. Baba, assistant comptroller general of immigration, investigation and compliance, on behalf of the comptroller general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

The NIS letter titled “Stop-listing of person” is addressed to the director-general of the DSS, the inspector-general of police, the director-general, National Intelligence Agency, and all zonal coordinators and control posts of the NIS.

The letter carries the information of “Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi (aka Sunday Igboho), male, Nigerian, passport number A11613637, date of birth 10/10/1972.”

A person whose name is on the stop-list is deprived of particular rights, privileges, or other services he or she ought to enjoy.

In the NIS letter, the…