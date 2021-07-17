Herbalist who said Iyabo Ojo will suffer and die is reportedly dead

The herbalist who threatened that Actress Iyabo Ojo will “suffer and die” for her involvement in the Baba Ijesha saga, is reportedly dead.

The “herbalist” had in a viral video, slammed the movie star, accusing her of waging a personal war against Baba Ijesha because “he didn’t settle her well.” He also accused the actress of engaging in prostitution, citing her trips to Abuja.

However days after the video went viral, Media personality Seun Oloketuyi has disclosed that the herbalist is now dead.

He wrote;

Breaking

Herbalist who Predicted that @iyaboojofespris will die has passed on today

Iyabo Ojo who reacted to the news, wrote;