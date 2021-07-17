Mom bravely rescues her 5-year-old boy from attempted broad daylight kidnapping; NYPD asks for help in identifying the kidnappers (video)

A brave mother rescued her 5-year-old son from the hands of a man who had snatched him from a sidewalk in Queens, New York, and police are now asking for help in identifying the kidnapper and his accomplice.

According to police, the kidnapping attempt took place Thursday, July 15, around 8 p.m. on Hillside Avenue when one individual picked up the 5-year-old boy from the sidewalk and placed him in the rear seat of his vehicle while the second individual sat in the front passenger’s seat.

However, the attempt failed because the boy’s 45-year-old mother, Dolores Diaz Lopez, and siblings quickly surrounded the kidnappers’ car and pulled the child out through the front passenger window before the two individuals fled in their vehicle.

Dolores Diaz granted an interview where she spoke about the kidnap attempt.

She said she was walking with her children on their way to visit her husband at work when a man grabbed her son, Jacob.

“I said ‘oh my God my kids, oh my…