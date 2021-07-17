Senate is not against electronic transmission of result

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that the senate is not against electronic transfer of election results which 52 All Progressives Congress senators voted against.

Answering questions from journalists after delivering a keynote address titled, “Nigeria’s Democratic Experience Since 1999: The Imperative of Reforming The Electoral Process” during the 16th convocation ceremony of Benson Idahosa University, Benin on Friday July 16, Omo-Agege said the nation cannot go for electronic transmission of election results with only 43 per cent internet coverage.

He said;

“The 9th Senate is fully in support of electronic voting and transmission of results. “If we adopt electronic transmission for the 43 per cent, what happens to the rest 57 per cent? “The country has to wait for the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) to adopt electronic transmission of the result.”

Omo-Agege who pointed out that the issue with…